DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in DISH Network by 9.8% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in DISH Network by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 31.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in DISH Network by 46.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.11. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

