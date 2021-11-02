Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.27. 372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,966. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.19. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $86.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

