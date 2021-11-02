Douglas Burger Acquires 51,321 Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) Stock

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) insider Douglas Burger bought 51,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,905.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,493.87.

Douglas Burger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Douglas Burger purchased 5,000 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$440.22.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Douglas Burger purchased 156,068 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$43,138.44.

On Friday, October 8th, Douglas Burger purchased 120,501 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,537.69.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Burger bought 270,042 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$65,908.61.

CVE:WEE opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15. Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.53 million and a P/E ratio of -27.69.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

