Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.90 EPS.

PLOW stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

