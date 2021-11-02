DREP Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00219986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00093560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004407 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.