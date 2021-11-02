DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,996 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.