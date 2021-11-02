DXdao (DXD) Price Tops $669.05 on Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $669.05 or 0.01055337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $229,962.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DXdao has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

