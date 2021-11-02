DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05. DZS has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DZS stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 857.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,068 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of DZS worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

