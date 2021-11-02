Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce sales of $137.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.30 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $450.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.64 million to $475.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $416.11 million, with estimates ranging from $337.99 million to $482.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 208,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $579.86 million, a PE ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.