East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 26.6% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ERES opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.