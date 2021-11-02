East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $466.10 Million

Analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report sales of $466.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.00 million and the highest is $469.80 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $416.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

EWBC opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

