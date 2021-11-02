Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0402 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years.

Shares of EVM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,049. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

