Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by 21.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 329,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,428. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

