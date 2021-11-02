Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

Shares of ETX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

