Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1792 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of ETO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 63,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,257. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

