eBoost Price Up 18% This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. eBoost has a market cap of $3.50 million and $174.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.19 or 0.00317971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000080 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

