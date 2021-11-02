eCash (XEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $69.90 Million

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $3.35 billion and $69.90 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00074806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00106915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,111.98 or 0.99977848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.57 or 0.07012731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022721 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,885,367,173,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

