EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,177,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 1,560,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,771.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on EDRVF shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

