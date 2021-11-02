EDUCare Trading Down 7.8% This Week (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $648,957.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00050704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.00221931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00095716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EKT is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

