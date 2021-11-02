EJF Investments Limited (EJFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EJF Investments stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Tuesday. EJF Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £78.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

About EJF Investments

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

