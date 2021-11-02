El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in El Pollo Loco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.