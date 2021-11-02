Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $17.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

ESI stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $24.11. 78,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,376. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Element Solutions by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 38,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Element Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

