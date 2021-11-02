ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $668,838.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00223197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

