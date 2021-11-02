eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 93,826 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $233,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 8,856 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $21,697.20.

On Friday, September 24th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,942 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $14,201.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 938 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $2,241.82.

On Thursday, September 16th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $98,688.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.63. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

