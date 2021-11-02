Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lifted by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 271,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 424,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 171,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 139,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,046,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $99.48. 63,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,062. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

