Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. 82,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,080. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,362,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $30,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

