Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Encompass Health worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $20,725,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,220,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 169.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

NYSE:EHC opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.