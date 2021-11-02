Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the September 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
ENIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
