Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Posts Earnings Results

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%.

Shares of UUUU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 173,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,345. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

