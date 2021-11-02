Energy Recovery (ERII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) will announce its Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERII opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Recovery stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.07% of Energy Recovery worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

