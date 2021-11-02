Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$12.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.85. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.30.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.