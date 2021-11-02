Engagesmart Inc’s (NYSE:ESMT) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 2nd

Engagesmart’s (NYSE:ESMT) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 2nd. Engagesmart had issued 14,550,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $378,300,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During Engagesmart’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Engagesmart stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Engagesmart stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

