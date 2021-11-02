Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) COO Todd James Edlund Sells 20,246 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ENTG stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.38. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 531.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.