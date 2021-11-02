Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) COO Todd James Edlund Sells 20,246 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.38. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 531.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.