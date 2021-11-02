Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 648,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.17. Entegris has a 1 year low of $75.74 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.55 and a 200-day moving average of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,259 shares of company stock worth $14,881,355 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 531.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.