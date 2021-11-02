Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.85

Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.85 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.19). Enteq Upstream shares last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.19), with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.85. The company has a market capitalization of £10.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25.

In other news, insider David Steel bought 59,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,059.07 ($13,142.24).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

