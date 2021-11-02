Entergy (ETR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Entergy to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

