Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce sales of $121.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $95.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $422.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $471.40 million, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $476.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

EFSC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. 131,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.35. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $52.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

