EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NWVCF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 35,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,036. EnWave has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWVCF. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

