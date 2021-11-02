Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $23,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

