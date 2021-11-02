Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the September 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of EQNR opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.13. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

