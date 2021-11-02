Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alerus Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $560.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alerus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

