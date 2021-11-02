Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ingevity Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ingevity in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

