ESBC Price Reaches $0.0459 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $1.42 million and $82,471.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

