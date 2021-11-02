Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Escalade were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Escalade, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $261.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

