Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. 10,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

