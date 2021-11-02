Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.
Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. 10,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
