Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.43. 10,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

