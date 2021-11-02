Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

