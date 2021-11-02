Ethverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $22,275.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 309.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.00425400 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001103 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.42 or 0.00998223 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

