Etsy (ETSY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $243.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.52. Etsy has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $255.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,087 shares of company stock valued at $33,151,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

