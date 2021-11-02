Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.94% of Evans Bancorp worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 39.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

EVBN opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.